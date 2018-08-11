Featured
Elderly man hospitalized after being hit by vehicle
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, August 11, 2018 1:33PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, August 11, 2018 2:13PM EDT
Regional police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Saturday afternoon.
It happened in the area of Mowat Boulevard and Ottawa Street South in Kitchener at approximately 12:03 p.m.
The vehicle involved was a sports utility vehicle.
An elderly man was taken to hospital as a result of the crash.
Police, including a forensics team, were investigating the incident.
It has not been made clear whether charges will be laid.