Elderly man blind folded in Cambridge, forced to withdraw money: WRPS

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) says an elderly man was approached by suspects in a Cambridge parking lot, guided into a vehicle, blind folded and forced to withdraw money from a bank machine.

According to a news release, at around 2:20 in the afternoon on Monday, an elderly man was approached by two unknown suspects, in a department store parking lot on Pinebush Road.

Police said the suspects demanded cash from the man before guiding him into their vehicle, blind folding him and driving him to Holiday Inn Drive.

“The suspects demanded the victim attend a bank machine and withdraw money. The suspects then left the victim in the parking lot and fled in their vehicle,” WRPS said.

The first suspect was described as a brown man, approximately 6 feet, 30 to 35-years-old with a medium build, a beard and a black baseball cap.

The second suspect was described as a brown woman, approximately 50-years-old, with dark shoulder length hair and a heavy build.

The suspect vehicle was described as a black SUV.

There were no physical injuries reported.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.