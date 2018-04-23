

CTV Kitchener





An 86-year-old man died in hospital after his SUV was involved in a two-vehicle collision near Exeter.

Huron County OPP say the crash occurred shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday at Thames Road and Morrison Line.

Police say the SUV failed to stop for a stop sign and entered into the path of a minivan.

The two vehicles collided, and the SUV driver was taken to hospital, where he died. He has been identified as Lambert Branderhorst, an 86-year-old Exeter resident.

Two people from the minivan were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and were later released from care.