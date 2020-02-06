KITCHENER -- It was a horrific crash that shocked the small community of Hampstead.

Eight years ago a van, with 13 farm workers on board, drove through a stop sign and into the path of a transport truck.

Ten of the workers and the driver of the van were all killed in the crash.

All of the workers were employed at a nearby poultry farm.

Some had just finished their first day on the job.

In the investigation that followed it was discovered that David Blancas did not have the proper driver’s license to operate the 15-person passenger van.

The incident is considered one of the deadliest crashes in Ontario history.

In the wake of the tragedy, migrant workers called on the government to launch an inquiry into their working conditions.

A judge ultimately ruled against the workers, saying that the crash was caused by human error and there was no reasonable cause for an inquiry.