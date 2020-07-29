KITCHENER -- The federal government has invested nearly $30 million to create about 500 jobs at eight Waterloo Region businesses.

The funding comes from FedDev Ontario and supports advanced manufacturing, medical and communications technology and video communications businesses to help them scale up.

According to a news release, the funding will help create about 500 jobs, as well as help the recipient companies maintain 300 jobs in the region.

The funding is split as follows: