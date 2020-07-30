KITCHENER -- Several people have been hospitalized after a bus rolled over in Wellington County on Thursday.

Officials say it happened at around 6:30 a.m. on Wellington County Road 16, just east of Mount Forest.

Police had originally reported that six people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but a news release issued later updated that number to eight.

A photo of the scene from the OPP West Region's Twitter account shows an Ornge air ambulance flying overhead, and police later said that three people were airlifted to a Hamilton hospital for additional care.

Another photo from the scene shows fire crews on the scene of the white bus, which was on its side just off of the roadway. It had sustained heavy damage to its front end.

Paramedics were also on scene.

It's not clear what caused the crash.

Wellington County Road 16 was closed between County Road 16 and Line 12 while police investigated, but has since reopened.