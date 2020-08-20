Advertisement
Eight people arrested in Kitchener after police recover stolen cars
Published Thursday, August 20, 2020 11:10AM EDT
(Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Eight people have been arrested after a vehicle theft investigation turned up four stolen cars.
Police in Kitchener carried out a search warrant on Guelph Street on Wednesday in connection to an ongoing break-and-enter investigation.
The week-long investigation led police to seize four stolen vehicles and led to the arrests.
These people are facing the following charges.
- A 30-year-old man and 35-year-old woman have been charged with break, enter and commit theft and possession of stolen property over $5,000;
- A 30-year-old woman and 51-year-old man have been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000;
- A 28-year-old man has been charged with possession of stolen government ID, possession of stolen property under $5,000 and possession of stolen credit cards;
- A 35-year-old woman and 29-year-old man have been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000; and
- A 29-year-old woman was arrested on unrelated, outstanding charges.
According to a news release, police also seized the keys of several other vehicles they suspect were stolen, as well as business keys.
The investigation is ongoing.