KITCHENER -- Eight people have been arrested after a vehicle theft investigation turned up four stolen cars.

Police in Kitchener carried out a search warrant on Guelph Street on Wednesday in connection to an ongoing break-and-enter investigation.

The week-long investigation led police to seize four stolen vehicles and led to the arrests.

These people are facing the following charges.

A 30-year-old man and 35-year-old woman have been charged with break, enter and commit theft and possession of stolen property over $5,000;

A 30-year-old woman and 51-year-old man have been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000;

A 28-year-old man has been charged with possession of stolen government ID, possession of stolen property under $5,000 and possession of stolen credit cards;

A 35-year-old woman and 29-year-old man have been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000; and

A 29-year-old woman was arrested on unrelated, outstanding charges.

According to a news release, police also seized the keys of several other vehicles they suspect were stolen, as well as business keys.

The investigation is ongoing.