KITCHENER -- A public health alert has been issued in Guelph after eight people overdosed in just six days.

The city says they’ve attributed the overdoses to clear or white fentanyl and purple fentanyl.

Public Health says the symptoms include atypical or erratic body movements.

They’re also warning residents about an extremely potent version of the drug, this one called black fentanyl.

Guelph’s consumption and treatment site will be open through the holidays.

People can stop by the Wyndham Street North location anytime between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Eve.

Public Health is also reminding users that they should always carry naloxone, never use alone, and to visit their local CTS site.