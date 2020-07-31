KITCHENER -- The federal government and Six Nations of the Grand River unveiled eight new tiny homes to help with housing shortages and reduce overcrowding in the community.

The Tiny Homes Housing initiative wrapped up in Six Nations of the Grand River (SNGR) on Friday. The community held a ribbon-cutting ceremony before people were able to move into their new homes.

"We are proud to have partnered with Six Nations on this project that will improve living conditions, reduce overcrowding and provide safe and healthy homes for residents of the community,” Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miler said in a news release.

This is the first project of its kind in Ontario, according to the release. The tiny homes will help with housing needs in SNGR, providing affordable housing for people in the community.

"We have seen a greater demand for single, low occupancy units and the Tiny Homes initiative will provide the community with greater flexibility in addressing its housing needs – including concerns of overcrowding – as we continue to follow Public Health recommendations during COVID-19," Chief Mark Hill said in a release.

The homes were built in partnership with Indigenous Services Canada and local Indigenous partners and contractors.