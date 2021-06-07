KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say eight motorists were charged with impaired-related offences over the past weekend.

Officials say the incidents took place between June 5 and June 7.

One incident involved a 31-year-old driver who had a 10-year-old passenger in the car at the time.

Police say they were called to the area of Trussler and Greenfield Roads in North Dumfries around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, after receiving several reports of a possible impaired driver.

According to police, reports indicated that a black Acura left the roadway and was in the ditch.

Upon arrival, police located the female driver and her passenger and say no injuries were reported.

As a result of the investigation, a 31-year-old Waterloo woman was charged with Operation While Impaired by Drug.



