KITCHENER -- Regional officials reported another eight enforcement actions against people not following COVID-19 protocols.

Speaking at the region's COVID-19 briefing on Friday morning, Chair Karen Redman said two actions were reported between June 10 and 16, while six others were from previous reporting periods.

Three tickets, each for $880, were issued under the Reopening Ontario Act. City bylaw in Waterloo and Kitchener issued one ticket each at private gatherings in those cities. Kitchener bylaw also ticketed East Africa Cafe for failing to comply with a continued order.

Waterloo regional police issued fire charges related to gatherings in Waterloo Town Square and at the Wilmot Township office. That included three summonses to appear in court, with fines to be determined, and two $880 tickets for failing to comply with a continued order.