The Muslim Student Association at Conestoga College hosted an event celebrating Eid Al-Adha Friday.

Eid Al-Adha, also known as the festival of the sacrifice, is the second of two Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide each year.

It was hosted at the Doon campus in Kitchener as an opportunity to bring people together.

“A lot of converts don’t actually have Muslim families because they are converts, and it’s just an opportunity to let people outside the Muslim community what Eid is about,” said event organizer Nur Hidayah.

Available for attendees were pizza, games, henna tattoos, a Hajj workshop and prayer.

People of all religions and backgrounds were welcome.

According to Hidayah, Eid Al-Adha is on Aug. 22, depending on what mosque one follows.