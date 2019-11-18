

The Canadian Press





Education Minister Stephen Lecce is calling on Ontario's major teachers' unions to enter into mediation as most take steps toward strike action.

He says disagreements remain at the table on key issues, including compensation, and having an independent, third party would help reach deals.

Lecce is speaking on the issue just as Ontario's Catholic teachers say they have filed for conciliation in their negotiations with the province.

The Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association says the province is insisting on drastic cuts, and has demonstrated what the union calls a total lack of understanding or respect for the bargaining process.

Catholic teachers voted 97 per cent in favour of a strike if necessary.

The union representing Ontario's high school teachers will be releasing the results of their strike votes today.