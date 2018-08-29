

CTV Kitchener





Family and friends remembered 58-year-old Edra Haan at a memorial service in Kitchener.

The private memorial was held at the Henry Walser Funeral Home on Frederick Street.

After a very public week when Haan’s home exploded on Sprucedale Crescent, family had asked for privacy inside the funeral home.

The service has been particularly difficult due to the circumstances of Haan’s death, which has been ruled a homicide.

No information had been released regarding suspects or the cause of the blast.