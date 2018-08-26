

CTV Kitchener





Edra Haan’s body was found in her backyard after her home exploded in Kitchener on Aug. 22.

The explosion, which left her husband critically injured, is considered suspicious and is under investigation.

Her death was ruled as a homicide.

A memorial was scheduled for Aug. 29, one week after the home explosion happened on Sprucedale Crescent.

Haan leaves behind two children, Spencer and Melissa.

She worked for Sunlife Financial for 38 of her 58 years.