Ed Weidinger Labour Day Picnic returns to Waterloo Park
A Labour Day tradition returned to Waterloo Park with tasty food.
The decades-long tradition saw roughly 1,000 people gather to celebrate community, labour, and friends no longer here.
"It's a celebration of all the work the labour community has done in the last year to lift up all works in our region, across the province, and Canada," said Jeff Pellich, president of the Waterloo Region Labour Council. "We renamed it the Ed Weidinger Picnic a couple years ago from our longtime treasurer who serviced in the role for 18 years. We thought it was fitting since he never missed a Labour Day picnic."
The food and activities only cost those attending one dollar, with all funds raised going to the United Way of Waterloo Region Communities.
-
-
-
