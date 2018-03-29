

CTV Kitchener





Easter weekend will be a little on the cool side in Waterloo Region.

While the final days of March normally bring us highs of 7 C and lows of -3 C, we’ll be seeing mostly cooler days and colder nights this weekend.

As of Thursday morning, forecasts were calling for Friday to carry a high of 3 C and low of -4 C under cloudy skies.

Saturday was also forecast to be cloudy, with high winds, a 60 per cent chance of rain and a high of 7 C.

Temperatures were expected to dip to -7 C Saturday night, while Sunday’s forecast featured a high of 2 C, continuing cloud and a 30 per cent chance of flurries.

Here’s a look at how the long weekend is affecting hours at local businesses and services: