Easter weekend: What’s open and what’s closed in Waterloo Region
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, March 29, 2018 11:52AM EDT
Easter weekend will be a little on the cool side in Waterloo Region.
While the final days of March normally bring us highs of 7 C and lows of -3 C, we’ll be seeing mostly cooler days and colder nights this weekend.
As of Thursday morning, forecasts were calling for Friday to carry a high of 3 C and low of -4 C under cloudy skies.
Saturday was also forecast to be cloudy, with high winds, a 60 per cent chance of rain and a high of 7 C.
Temperatures were expected to dip to -7 C Saturday night, while Sunday’s forecast featured a high of 2 C, continuing cloud and a 30 per cent chance of flurries.
Here’s a look at how the long weekend is affecting hours at local businesses and services:
- Canada Post is not delivering mail on Friday
- Many grocery stores and pharmacies will be closed Friday and Sunday. Check your local store for details
- Major bank branches are closed Friday
- Fairview Park Mall, Conestoga Mall and the Cambridge Centre will be closed Friday and Sunday
- All LCBO stores will be closed on Friday and Sunday, with some opening Monday
- The Beer Store locations will be closed Friday and Sunday
- Grand River Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule on both Friday and Sunday. Monday will be a regular weekday schedule, aside from high school special routes which will be cancelled
- Curbside garbage, recycling and green bin pickup will occur as normal both Friday and Monday
- Local public libraries will be closed Friday and Sunday, with Idea Exchange branches being the only ones open Monday
- Most municipal offices will be closed Friday and Monday
- Most pools and community centres will be closed Friday and Sunday, with some also closed Saturday and/or Monday. Check your local facility for details