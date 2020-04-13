WATERLOO -- The pews at St. Michael`s Catholic Church in Waterloo might have been empty this Easter, but 1,100 were still in attendance for the morning`s service.

They were one of many churches around the world to live stream their Easter service due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

``It`s certainly a change from having a full church to just talking in front of a camera,`` said Pastor Fran Freitas.

St. Michael`s usually offers three Easter Sunday masses, but chose to livestream just one on YouTube.

``Easter has not been cancelled,`` said Freitas. ``The message of hope is still a message that this season is all about.``

Parishioners Shari and Peter Guinta`s routine on Sunday morning was also a little different than usual.

``I didn`t exactly dress they way I would normally dress going to church,`` said Shari. `Spiritually you pray, you feel closeness, we`re together with him, but it`s certainly different.``

The Guintas are also like many who are taking their usual Easter family get together online to a video chat.