`Easter has not been cancelled`: Parishioners adjust to online service
Published Monday, April 13, 2020 7:21AM EDT
WATERLOO -- The pews at St. Michael`s Catholic Church in Waterloo might have been empty this Easter, but 1,100 were still in attendance for the morning`s service.
They were one of many churches around the world to live stream their Easter service due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
``It`s certainly a change from having a full church to just talking in front of a camera,`` said Pastor Fran Freitas.
St. Michael`s usually offers three Easter Sunday masses, but chose to livestream just one on YouTube.
``Easter has not been cancelled,`` said Freitas. ``The message of hope is still a message that this season is all about.``
Parishioners Shari and Peter Guinta`s routine on Sunday morning was also a little different than usual.
``I didn`t exactly dress they way I would normally dress going to church,`` said Shari. `Spiritually you pray, you feel closeness, we`re together with him, but it`s certainly different.``
The Guintas are also like many who are taking their usual Easter family get together online to a video chat.