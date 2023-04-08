Easter egg hunt held in Uptown Waterloo

An Easter egg hunt was held in Uptown Waterloo Saturday with fun activities for the kids, candy, and of course, the Easter bunny.

“I already collected two eggs but I’m going to collect more,” said Brittany, one of the young participants.

This was the first event of its kind, hosted by the Uptown Waterloo BIA.

“Uptown Waterloo is doing an amazing job having these events, Halloween is also one of them,” said Faraz Abdul, the owner of Salon 95. “We have Easter now and it’s just awesome to bring the community together to show some love for these local businesses.”

A total of 24 businesses took park in the festivities and handed out candy to the little ones.

Waterloo Public Square was also decorated for the event, with a colouring contest and giveaways for participants.