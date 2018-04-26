

CTV Kitchener





Drivers are facing harsh road conditions this year thanks in part to rapidly changing weather patterns.

Some maintenance experts in Kitchener say they’ve noticed deeper potholes since the historic April ice storm.

When you strike a pothole, maintenance experts say severe damage can be done to your vehicle.

They say since the ice storm they’ve dealt with a range of damages including bent rims and blown tires.

Vehicle experts also say the rainy weather makes it difficult for drivers to avoid potholes because they’re tough to see when filled with water.

Officials with the city of Cambridge say they have city crews staying on top of the pothole problem.

Cambridge’s deputy city manager Hardy Bromberg says they will have two crews out for the rest of the week in order to fill the remaining 14 recorded potholes in the city.

In the meantime, vehicle maintenance experts suggest driving in the centre lanes since the outside lanes are more likely to contain potholes.