Early return of Canada geese shocks Puslinch Lake residents
Dozens of Canada geese have made an early return to Puslinch Lake and according to one wildlife expert, they’re not the only animals that could see a population boom this spring.
The birds’ arrival has caught residents by surprise.
“This is by far the earliest we’ve seen them,” said Paul O’Krafka, a 35-year resident of Puslinch Lake.
Spotting the hefty birds in February would often require a wild goose chase.
“It normally wouldn’t be – at the earliest mid-March – and very often not until April or early-May,” O’Krafka said.
It seems the mild winter is certainly a factor, but location is also key.
“Around Puslinch Lake, there's going to be lots of areas where these geese can nest, can lay their eggs,” said Bill Dowd, CEO of Skedaddle Humane Wildlife Control.
Geese roam the banks of Puslinch Lake. (Spencer Turcotte/CTV Kitchener)
Because the ground and lake aren’t frozen, the geese have access to food too – and they’re not the only birds making an early return.
“Our trumpeter and mute swans have come back – 14 of them this morning,” O’Krafka said. “And lots of Canada geese, mallard ducks.”
But with essentially a game of duck-duck-goose in their backyard, O’Krafka and his wife Dianne O’Krafka have some concerns.
“We're just hoping that a cold snap doesn't come up and then hurt them in a couple weeks,” she said. “You just never know what's going to happen.”
Paul and Dianne O’Krafka enjoy the view from their property on Puslinch Lake. (Spencer Turcotte/CTV Kitchener)
But it seems experts aren’t too worried – especially because Canada geese are built for harsher weather.
“Nowadays with our milder Canadian winters, they're spending more time in Ontario,” Dowd said.
With the birds getting a head start on building their nests and laying eggs, a larger population is expected – and they’re not the only ones.
“The whole wildlife population that is out there is going to be exploding this spring,” Dowd said.
Kitchener Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Teenager in China becomes youngest person diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease
A teenager in China is the youngest person ever diagnosed with probable Alzheimer's disease, according to a study published on Dec. 31 by the doctors who diagnosed him.
3 dead, more than 200 hurt as new quake hits Turkiye, Syria
Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu says three people were killed and 213 injured in the new magnitude 6.4 earthquake that struck Turkiye and Syria Monday.
Why China's stand on Russia and Ukraine is raising concerns
Nearly one year after Russia invaded Ukraine, new questions are rising over China's potential willingness to offer military aid to Moscow in the increasingly drawn-out conflict.
This 17-year-old from Vancouver, B.C. blew the American Idol judges away
A 17-year-old high-school student from Vancouver, B.C. wowed the judges on the season premiere of American Idol Sunday.
Toronto man detained, locked in room overnight after Flair flight lands unexpectedly in U.S.
A Toronto man said he was stripped of his belongings and locked in a room overnight after the Flair flight he was on unexpectedly landed in the U.S.
5-year firearms enhancement dropped in Alec Baldwin shooting case
Prosecutors have dropped the possibility of a sentence enhancement that could have carried a mandatory five-year sentence against Alec Baldwin in a fatal film-set shooting, according to new court filings made public Monday.
Pestle, good luck charm or sex toy? Artifact may have been used for pleasure, researchers say
New research suggests that a nearly 2000-year-old, phallic-shaped Roman artifact may have been used as a device during sex rather than a good luck charm.
Latest developments in the aftermath of the Turkey, Syria quakes
There are new reports of collapsed buildings in Syria after another powerful earthquake struck Turkiye's Hatay province which was devastated by a massive tremor two week ago.
Huey 'Piano' Smith, session man and hit maker, dead at 89
Huey "Piano" Smith, a beloved New Orleans session man who backed Little Richard, Lloyd Price and other early rock stars and with his own group made the party favorites "Don't You Just Know It" and "Rockin' Pneumonia and Boogie Woogie Flu," has died. He was 89.
London
-
'Prolonged freezing rain event': Special weather statement for London region
An ice storm is possible mid-week for part of southwestern Ontario, according to Environment Canada. A 'prolonged freezing rain event' could lead to significant ice build up in some areas starting late Wednesday into Thursday.
-
Bright green fireball spotted in southwestern Ontario
There are several reports of a bright green fireball seen in southwestern Ontario, and as far away as Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio and Indiana.
-
Family time on Family Day
Thousands of people got out to enjoy Family Day Monday by taking in the mild winter weather and getting their fill in more ways than one. East Lions Community Centre in London, Ont. was serving up free pancakes and plenty of recreational activities.
Windsor
-
'Ice storm' possible for Windsor-Essex. Here's when it could arrive
Expect a range of temperatures in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent this week. Starting off on the cool side, the region will reach double digits on Thursday with a sharp drop below zero on Friday.
-
Bright green fireball spotted in southwestern Ontario
There are several reports of a bright green fireball seen in southwestern Ontario, and as far away as Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio and Indiana.
-
What to do this Family Day in Windsor-Essex
It’s Family Day in Ontario, with plenty of events and activities for all ages in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
Barrie
-
Police investigating homicide after downtown Barrie confrontation turns violent
Police in Barrie are investigating a homicide after a violent confrontation between a group of individuals in the city's downtown core Monday morning.
-
Ont. table tennis coach confirmed dead amid allegations of sexually assaulting young girl
The table tennis coach from Newmarket facing allegations of sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl in Newmarket has died.
-
Police bust Barrie man accused of setting series of fires
Police have a 37-year-old Barrie man in custody after fire crews were called to multiple blazes in just a matter of hours.
Northern Ontario
-
Supplements sold in Sudbury may pose serious health risks: Health Canada
Health Canada said Monday it seized unauthorized health products from two natural food stores in Sudbury because the products may contain prescription or controlled drugs, which may pose serious health risks.
-
Ontario home-care organizations ask province for help before health-care reforms
Hundreds of million of dollars are desperately needed to stabilize the home-care workforce in Ontario, the association representing organizations providing that care said as it urged the province to speed up delivery of promised funds.
-
Winter travel advisory in effect across northeastern Ont.
Environment Canada issued a winter travel advisory Monday for several communities across the northeast.
Ottawa
-
Hundreds of federal public servants seek support amid return to office: union
A union representing federal public servants says hundreds of its members have asked for help navigating challenges posed by the government's return-to-the-office plan.
-
Governor General joins crowd marking 1 year since war's start in Ukraine
Ukrainian supporters organized a 'Stand with Ukraine' flash mob with diplomats in attendance on Monday. Among them was Governor General of Canada Mary Simon.
-
Ottawa man drives nearly three times speed limit, blows nearly three times legal limit in Chelsea, Que.
An Ottawa driver had his vehicle seized and licence suspended after he was caught driving 80 km/h over the speed limit while drunk in west Quebec Saturday night.
Toronto
-
Toronto man detained, locked in room overnight after Flair flight lands unexpectedly in U.S.
A Toronto man said he was stripped of his belongings and locked in a room overnight after the Flair flight he was on unexpectedly landed in the U.S.
-
Winter storm expected to hit southern Ontario this week
A special weather statement has been issued for southern Ontario with a snow and ice storm that could cause 'widespread' power outages headed for some areas.
-
Man, 22, charged with murder after fatally shooting suspect who tried to rob his house, lawyer says
A 22-year-old is facing murder charges after he shot and killed a man who was allegedly attempting to rob his family home in Milton, Ont., his lawyer says.
Montreal
-
Quebec premier says Roxham Road must be 'priority' for Trudeau at meeting with Biden
Quebec's premier is asking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to make the flow of migrants across an irregular border crossing in southern Quebec a priority during a meeting next month with U.S. President Joe Biden.
-
Montreal tenant receives eviction notice to make way for Airbnb
A Hochelaga-Maisonneuve tenant is being evicted from his apartment of over 20 years so it can be converted to a short-term, Airbnb-style rental for tourists.
-
Quebec auto insurance board SAAQ launches online portal with a few hiccups
Quebec's automobile insurance board (SAAQ) launched its new online tool - SAAQ Clic - on Monday with a few hiccups. The SAAQ said that a server overload resulted in some clients not being able to access the site, but that the new site is secure and functioning well.
Atlantic
-
Atlantic premiers announce new registry to cut down on red tape for doctors who want to work throughout the region
The Council of Atlantic Premiers announced a new physicians and surgeons registry that is expected to make it easier for doctors to work temporarily in provinces other than where they have a medical licence.
-
Organizers, athletes adapt to warming climate before and during Canada Winter Games
The East Coast's whipsaw shifts between freeze and thaw have complicated life for the Canada Winter Games, as athletes and organizers adapt to what climate scientists say is the new reality of less snow.
-
N.S. woman charged with attempted murder following shooting incident in Greenwood
A Greenwood, N.S., woman has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting in the village early Sunday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Suspects in string of bear spray attacks considered armed and dangerous: police
Winnipeg police are searching for unknown suspects considered armed and dangerous following a string of random bear spray attacks that happened in broad daylight.
-
RCMP searching for missing Manitoba woman, wanted man
Manitoba RCMP believe a missing woman and a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant may have been seen in Winnipeg.
-
'People just simply can't get peace': Winnipeg councillor wants crack down on loud mufflers
A Winnipeg city councillor wants the province to crack down on vehicles driving around with loud modified mufflers – a problem he says is disturbing residents' peace and quiet.
Calgary
-
Additional footage requested as homicide detectives continue investigation into Calgary woman's death
Calgary police have expanded their request for footage as they investigate the homicide of Judy Maerz.
-
Alberta's Kayla Skrlik gets first Scotties win with 9-4 victory over Nunavut
Team Skrlik got its first win of the 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts Monday when they defeated Team Nunavut 9-4.
-
Snowfall, winter storm warnings blanket southern Alberta
Snowfall and winter-storm warnings have been issued throughout southern Alberta as some areas are expected to receive upward of 40 centimetres of snow by Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
'They're already illegal': City council to look at increasing fines for noisy vehicles
Drivers with noisy vehicles in Edmonton could face larger fines if a change to the city's noise bylaw is passed.
-
Nearly $600K raised for Stollery foundation in hockey tournament
Eighty-two teams competed at the Terwillegar Community Recreation Centre over Family Day long weekend and raised $587,941.
-
Trans-specific weight-lifting program making 'huge difference' for Edmontonians who don't feel welcome at traditional gyms
For the last five weeks, a local gym has provided a much-needed space for transgender Edmontonians to learn how to weight lift and focus on their fitness.
Vancouver
-
Kamloops nurse gets 3-month license suspension over communication fails, falsifying documentation
A Kamloops nurse has had her registration suspended for three months due to communication failures and documentation errors that occurred over a period of 2.5 years, according to the provincial regulator.
-
Loaded guns seized during traffic stop in Kootenays
A routine traffic stop in the Kootenays recently led to the seizure of two loaded handguns recently, authorities say.
-
This 17-year-old from Vancouver, B.C. blew the American Idol judges away
A 17-year-old high-school student from Vancouver, B.C. wowed the judges on the season premiere of American Idol Sunday.