Guelph Police attended a commercial plaza in the early hours of Monday in response to an injured male.

Officers arrived at 3 Clair Road West near Gordon Street on Sept. 3 at approximately 3:37 a.m.

There, a male was suffering from multiple stab wounds.

He was transported to Guelph General Hospital with life threatening injures.

He underwent emergency surgery as a result.

Police were still investigating.

It was not clear how the man came to be stabbed or if his condition had improved since.

Anyone in the area who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call police.