Early morning single-vehicle crash closes section of Fischer Hallman Road
A single-vehicle collision closed part of Fischer Hallman Road for several hours on Thursday.
The crash happened around 1 a.m., according to a tweet from Waterloo regional police.
Police say a hydro pole was hit and wires were hanging.
Thursday afternoon, a section of Fischer Hallman road between Laurelwood Drive and Gatestone Boulevard remained closed while hydro crews continued to repair the pole.
Canadian Armed Forces personnel, assets on ground in Afghanistan
Canadian Armed Forces assets and personnel have arrived on the ground in Afghanistan to co-ordinate at the tactical level with the United States and other allied partners, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday while campaigning as Liberal party leader.
BREAKING | Trudeau vows conversion therapy bill his government failed to pass will be priority if re-elected
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau has vowed that if his party is re-elected, legislation outlawing conversion therapy will be a priority, but didn't say how quickly into a new Parliament the government would re-table the bill.
Unvaccinated? Here are some of the things that are off-limits to you in Canada
As the divide between those who are vaccinated for COVID-19 and those who aren’t continues to grow, so does the list of things those who refuse to get the shot can’t do.
O'Toole says pro-choice position can square with pledge to protect health workers' conscience rights
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole says he can both be pro-choice and fight to protect the rights of health-care professionals who refuse to perform a medical procedure for moral or religious reasons.
How Canada's fourth wave may impact the return to school
As students head back to the classroom in the coming weeks, experts and parents are expressing concern about rising Delta variant cases and how Canada's fourth wave may impact the return to school.
Marissa Shephard sentenced to 12 years in prison after retrial for 2015 murder of Baylee Wylie
Marissa Shephard has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter and arson in her second trial for the 2015 murder of Baylee Wylie.
Anguish, helplessness as Haiti crisis deepens in quake aftermath
The crisis is deepening in Haiti days after Saturday’s 7.2 magnitude earthquake. Hampered by Tropical Storm Grace, incapacitated hospitals, and thousands injured, there is anger and frustration at the slow and uncoordinated response for aid, and anguish over the devastation.
Casting your ballot: All the ways you can vote in the 2021 federal election
From advanced polls to voting by mail, CTVNews.ca looks at all the different ways Canadians can cast their ballot on or before Sept. 20 in the 2021 federal election.
Singh goes after Kenney's health-care record at Alberta campaign stop
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh campaigned in Alberta on Thursday, with double-barrelled attacks on Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau and Premier Jason Kenney.
MLHU reports 23 new COVID-19 for second day in a row
Higher daily case counts continued Thursday as the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported 23 new cases and no deaths for a second day.
Five injured in crash northwest of Strathroy
Middlesex County OPP have closed the roads in the area of Kerwood Road and Egremont Drive after a serious collision on Thursday morning.
Man in custody following downtown London, Ont. standoff
One man is in custody after some dramatic moments inside a downtown apartment building.
Local MPP’s vaccination status called into question
Questions continue to circulate regarding the vaccination status of member of provincial parliament for Chatham-Kent Leamington, Rick Nicholls.
'Whose priorities are those?': Councillor Bortolin questions Windsor's Mayor
One of Windsor’s city councillors says he’s “very disappointed” after the mayor put out a list of five election priorities for the federal candidates.
Drug bust in Dresden
Four people are facing multiple drug-related charges after police raided a house and trailer on Brown St. Wednesday.
Amidst a 4th wave, more Simcoe Muskoka students choose the classroom over virtual learning
The number of elementary students signed up for virtual learning in Simcoe Muskoka far outweighs secondary students.
Two men accused of selling stolen generators in Gravenhurst
Bracebridge OPP have charged two men with allegedly attempting to sell stolen generators in Gravenhurst.
Daytime burning prohibited in Muskoka as fire rating shifts to moderate
Muskoka has raised its fire danger rating to moderate.
Sault grandma hits big Lotto Max prize
A retired grandmother from Sault Ste. Marie has won a big windfall in a recent Lotto Max draw.
Top doctor encourages Ottawa businesses to develop COVID-19 vaccination policies
Medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches says vaccine policies in businesses will make a difference to encourage vaccination and boost immunization rates in Ottawa.
Ontario reports more than 500 new COVID-19 cases, 19 cases in Ottawa
Across Ontario, there are 531 new cases of novel coronavirus on Thursday.
Ottawa man, 23, charged with luring teen online
In July, Ottawa police were notified of an incident in which a man contacted a girl under the age of 16 through a social media platform.
Ontario PCs apologize after sending out fake invoices to generate campaign donations
The Progressive Conservative Party (PC) has issued an apology after coming under fire for sending out campaign donations requests to Ontario residents designed to look like invoices.
'He was a good boy:' 18-year-old cyclist struck and killed by cement truck was weeks away from starting university
An 18-year-old cyclist who was struck and killed by a cement truck in Yorkville on Wednesday night is being remembered as a beloved son who had just graduated high school and was weeks away from starting university.
Police looking to ID suspect after Toronto synagogue defaced with anti-Semitic graffiti
At least three spots around the GTA — including a school, a synagogue and a bus shelter— have been targeted with antisemitic messages this week alone and investigators are looking for at least one suspect.
'Will Prosper is more than this error,' Montreal Mayor Plante sticking behind star candidate
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante said that her star candidate for borough mayor in Montreal North - Will Prosper - deserves a second chance after it was alleged that he leaked information to a gang-affiliated member and childhood friend while an RCMP officer.
Quebec reaches 12 million administered doses; 436 new COVID-19 cases reported
Quebec added 436 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday while hospitalizations due to the virus also increased by three for a total of 91.
Quebec to create specialized court for victims of sexual and conjugal violence
Quebec Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette says the provincial government will set up a special court to hear cases involving sexual and conjugal violence.
Officers seize 70 traps in N.S. after First Nation expands self-regulated fishery
The federal Fisheries Department says its officers have seized 70 lobster traps in an area of southwestern Nova Scotia where fishers from the Sipekne'katik First Nation have been operating a self-regulated fishery.
‘Very busy time’ for Premier-Designate Tim Houston as PCs prepare to take power in Nova Scotia
There's no date set yet for Nova Scotia's newly elected government to be sworn in, but work is underway behind closed doors to transition power from the longstanding Liberal government to the hands of the PCs.
27 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba, active cases drop below 300
Manitoba health officials announced 27 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday.
Police investigating Winnipeg’s 30th homicide of the year
A 41-year-old man has died following an assault outside of a business in South Point Douglas on Monday.
CBE alters stance, offers families additional opportunity to enrol students in online learning
In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Calgary public school board is permitting families to move their children from in-class learning to an online option for the coming school year.
Day parole denied for Calgary man who strangled spouse, buried body in basement
Day parole has been denied for a Calgary man who strangled his spouse and hid her remains in a makeshift tomb in the home where they lived with their two children.
Premier Kenney's summer vacation comes as COVID-19 related hospitalizations and case counts rise
Jason Kenney has not been seen or heard from in more than a week, when Labatt Breweries Alberta made a multi-million dollar investment into the provincial economy.
Further testing needed after autopsy in central Edmonton death: EPS
It's still unclear how a man died in the downtown area last week, the Edmonton Police Service said on Thursday.
MacEwan University, NAIT release back-to-school COVID-19 protocols
To more Alberta post-secondary institutions have outlined their back-to-school safety protocols as MacEwan University and the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology shared their plans.
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Fraser Valley care home after 3 staff, 1 resident test positive
The outbreak at Heritage Village in Chilliwack was announced one week after B.C. announced that being fully vaccinated will soon be a condition of employment for all workers at long-term care homes and assisted living facilities.
2 Indigenous place names restored on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast
The British Columbia government says two English place names on the Sunshine Coast are changing to reflect the language and culture of local Indigenous Peoples.
B.C. man's appeal dismissed decades after sex assault and killing of toddler
A Bella Coola, B.C., man who spent more than three decades in jail for a crime he says he didn't commit had his appeal of the conviction dismissed Thursday.