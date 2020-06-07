Advertisement
Early morning shooting in Kitchener under investigation
Published Sunday, June 7, 2020 11:44AM EDT Last Updated Sunday, June 7, 2020 11:49AM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating an early morning shooting in the area of Charles and Cedar Streets in Kitchener. (Natalie Van Rooy/CTV Kitchener) (June 7, 2020)
WATERLOO -- Waterloo Regional Police are investigating an early morning shooting in the area of Charles and Cedar Streets in Kitchener.
Multiple shots were fired around 2 a.m. during a gathering at a residence, according to officials.
A dispute reportedly broke out between two people that led to the shooting of a man.
Anyone in the area at the time is asked to contact police.