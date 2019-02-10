

CTV Kitchener





Brantford Fire officials are deeming a fire that tore through a small commercial business Sunday morning, suspicious.

The platoon chief said the call came in just before 7 a.m. to Driven Autosports, an auto shop business on Hachborn Road.

Fire crews on scene of a structure fire on Hachborn Rd. Fire crews conducting (exterior) defensive fire operations. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/gStAPZXkgo — Brantford Fire (@BrantfordFire) February 10, 2019

Flames could be seen engulfing the building that had several vehicles parked out front.

The fire was put under control fairly quickly, however damage is extensive. The fire chief could not provide a damage estimate.

He said reports from the tenant indicated that there should not have been anyone in the building at the time of the fire. There are no reports of any injuries.

There is no word on what may have caused it. Officials say they may be looking at surveillance footage from adjacent businesses to help them in their investigation.