

CTV Kitchener





Several fire crews responded to a large barn fire in Wilmot early Tuesday morning.

Officials say the fire broke out just after 5 a.m. on Oxford Waterloo Road between Puddicombe Road and Pine Hill.

Tanker trucks were forced to shuttle in water, and several cows were seen wandering loose in the area.

Police say no one was injured.

Roads in the area remain closed until the fire is extinguished.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.