

CTV Kitchener





Kitchener Fire and Waterloo Regional Police are investigating an early morning fire at a Tim Hortons in Kitchener.

The fire broke out around 3:00 a.m.at the Tim Hortons location on Fischer-Hallman Road and Glasgow Street.

Investigators say the garbage can outside the store ignited causing significant damage to the buildings exterior.

A window was smashed during the firefighting effort, but flames never made it inside the store.

It’s still unclear how the fire started, investigators say it’s too early to say whether or not they think it’s suspicious.

No one was hurt in the fire, the store will remain closed for most of the day.

The early damage estimate comes in between $10,000.00 and $15,000.00.