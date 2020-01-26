KITCHENER -- Three people have been injured following a two-vehicle crash within the town of Erin.

Wellington County OPP were called to the collision around 5 a.m. on Wellington Road 24 southeast of Hillsburgh.

A passenger of one of the sedans involved in the crash was taken from the scene to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

Police say the two drivers were taken to a nearby hospital with less serious injuries.

The road is expected to remain closed into the afternoon for an investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash are asked to contact Wellington County OPP.