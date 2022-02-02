Early morning crash and fire closes road in Wilmot Township

An early morning crash in Wilmot Township, led to a fire and damage to the bridge on Bridge Street near Tye Road on Wednesday.

According to Wilmot fire chief Rod Leeson, the collision caused one vehicle to ignite and the vehicle remained on the bridge.

Chief Leeson noted the vehicle is completely burned out.

No injuries have been reported.

Waterloo regional police confirm the collision and said that Bridge Street is now closed "as repairs are needed for the bridge."

More details to come.