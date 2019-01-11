

CTV Kitchener





Two suspects are in police custody after an alleged break and enter.

Regional Police say they received a call today around 4:15 a.m. about a potential break-in at a business on Franklin Boulevard in Cambridge.

When police arrived they found two men trying to leave the area.

Two men, 36 and 48-years-old, were arrested and charged with break and enter and possession of break-in instruments.