Early morning break and enter results in 2 arrests
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is pictured on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, January 11, 2019 4:07PM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 11, 2019 4:08PM EST
Two suspects are in police custody after an alleged break and enter.
Regional Police say they received a call today around 4:15 a.m. about a potential break-in at a business on Franklin Boulevard in Cambridge.
When police arrived they found two men trying to leave the area.
Two men, 36 and 48-years-old, were arrested and charged with break and enter and possession of break-in instruments.