

Spencer Turcotte, CTV Kitchener





Cambridge residents will have to put their garbage out by 7 a.m. due to construction at the Cambridge transfer station.

This will begin starting Sept. 9 to 13 and will continue for the rest of the month and into October.

Garbage will still be collected on the regular collection days, and pickup will still be in the afternoon for Waterloo.

Green bin and blue box collection schedules will remain the same.

The region is reminding residents that trucks will not be able to pick up late-placed items.