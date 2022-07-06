E-scooters now allowed on Waterloo Region roads

Electric scooters have been given the green light to cruise in Waterloo Region.

As of July 1, e-scooters are allowed on all regional and city roads with a posted speed of 50 km/h or less. The electric vehicles are also permitted in bike lanes regardless of speed limit, on multi-use paths and on select multi-use trails.

E-scooters are not allowed on the sidewalk or on high-speed roads.

'IT SAVES A LOT OF TIME'

The move towards e-scooters is part of the region’s goal for a more sustainable future and it’s one of the reasons why Yagnik Joshi purchased one.

Yagnik Joshi stands with his e-scooter in Waterloo. (Carmen Wong/CTV Kitchener)

“It saves a lot of time, plus we don’t have to do much physical work with this scooter because when you think of a bicycle, you have to pedal it,” said Joshi, who makes food deliveries in Waterloo Region.

Joshi, a Conestoga College student, said he’s been riding his $13,000 e-scooter everyday since Friday to make deliveries faster so he can make more money to pay for school.

RULES OF THE ROAD

Marshall said anyone interested in buying an e-scooter should research the rules first.

E-scooter riders must be 16 years of age or older. Also, while the province doesn’t require riders over the age of 18 to wear a helmet, the region has made it mandatory under bylaw.

The electric vehicles also need to have certain specifications, like having a maximum speed of 24 km/h.

Waterloo regional police will enforce these rules under the Highway Traffic Act, though Marshall said the focus is on education.

LEGAL CONCERNS

Nick de Koning, a personal injury lawyer at Deutschmann Law in Kitchener said he has concerns that e-scooters are exempt from insurance requirements and that could leave questions around liability in case of an accident.

“If such a person [on an e-scooter] is responsible for hitting another cyclist or pedestrian, then there’s difficulties on who you pursue,” said de Koning.

FUTURE REGIONAL PLANS

Marshall said this e-scooter initiative supports a future bike sharing system that will allow e-scooters to be part of that fleet. It could see 850 e-bikes and 425 e-scooters as early as spring of 2023.

People interested in purchasing their own e-scooter should review the MTO project page to ensure their vehicle meets the provincial vehicle requirements.