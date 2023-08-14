E-scooter rider transported to hospital with minor injuries after collision
Waterloo regional police say a man riding an e-scooter in Waterloo was transported to hospital with minor injuries after a collision with an SUV.
Police said the crash happened Sunday around 5:45 p.m. in the James Street and King Street North area of Waterloo.
The crash involved a 33-year-old Kitchener man and a 20-year-old woman who was driving the SUV.
Police said the operator of the e-scooter was travelling north when he was struck by a white SUV attempting to turn north from James Street onto King Street North.
The rider was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, police said.
Arrest warrants issued after Trump, 18 allies indicted in Georgia over 2020 election meddling
Donald Trump and 18 allies were indicted in Georgia on Monday with scheming to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state, with prosecutors turning to a statute normally associated with mobsters to accuse the former president, lawyers and other top aides in a sweeping criminal conspiracy aimed at keeping him in power.
Ontario elementary and secondary teachers call for strike vote this fall amid stalled bargaining
Most Ontario elementary and secondary teachers are calling for a strike vote in the fall in an effort to push stalled bargaining with the provincial government forward.
COVID: Study shows impact of hybrid immunity in Canada
A new report shedding light on how the pandemic impacted Canada has found high immunity levels among the population --- but amid speculation that a new COVID-19 variant descended from the Omicron strain could cause a spike in infections, should Canadians be concerned?
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott set to wed
After dating for four years, Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are engaged to be married. The Canadian 'Physical' star and the 'Property Brothers' host announced the news in a joint Instagram post on Monday.
How to access CTV News as Meta blocks news from platforms in Canada
Canadians who follow CTV News on Facebook and Instagram may have noticed they’ve been blocked from viewing the latest news after the passing of Bill C-18. But you can continue to access our award-winning and trusted content by visiting our digital platforms directly, as well as downloading the CTV News app, signing up for alerts on news that matters to you, and more.
Ikea Trippevals and Hoppvals cellular blinds recalled due to choking hazard for children
Health Canada has issued a recall notice for Ikea’s Trippevals and Hoppvals cellular blinds, warning that the products pose choking hazard to children.
A climate connection to Alberta wildfires? Smith says most in province caused by humans
In an interview with CTV National News Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor Omar Sachedina, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith would not say whether Canada's historic wildfire season is connected to climate change.
Passenger arrested after flight from Australia to Malaysia returns to Sydney in 'emergency incident'
An airline flight from Australia to Malaysia returned on Monday to Sydney, where a passenger was arrested hours later in what police described as an emergency incident.
Evacuation orders for parts of Northwest Territories; residents airlifted away from threat of wildfires
The Government of the Northwest Territories issued insistent warnings on Monday advising residents to evacuate Hay River, Enterprise, K’atl’odeeche First Nation, Fort Smith and surrounding areas as wildfires spread near the communities.
London
VIDEO
VIDEO | Special weather statement issued for London, Ont.
A special weather statement is in effect for London and surrounding counties with Environment Canada advising of potentially ‘significant’ rainfall through Tuesday.
London police arrest two teenagers in death of 16 year old in Glen Cairn
Two teenagers wanted in the death of Malik McDonnell-Mills have been arrested, the London Police Service said on Monday.
Morning rush hour crash in south London, Ont. claims life
It was a devastating scene at the intersection of Highbury Avenue South and Dingman Drive in London Monday morning.
Windsor
'It was just a crazy week': Windsorites reflect on 20th anniversary of 2003 blackout
Instead of celebrating her wedding anniversary in Chicago as she had originally planned with her husband 20 years ago, Sandra Garofalo found herself inside a van — watching a movie with the air conditioning cranked up.
One suspect arrested, four wanted in assault investigation
Windsor police have arrested one suspect and is searching for four others following an assault with a weapon on Church Street.
Barrie
Charges laid after minivan crashes into garage in Barrie's west end
A van crashed into a home's garage on Logan Court Monday morning.
Orillia lifts ban on ice cream trucks
After more than a decade, the City of Orillia will once again allow ice cream trucks on city streets.
Inmate serving life sentence dies at Beaver Creek Prison in Gravenhurst, Ont.
An inmate serving a life sentence for first-degree murder has died at a Gravenhurst prison.
Northern Ontario
Victims identified in Kirkland Lake's most recent double homicide
On Tuesday residents of Kirkland Lake were shocked to learn two people had died in the second double homicide in less than two weeks, Saturday Ontario Provincial Police confirmed the victims’ identities.
Impaired drivers keep northern Ont. police busy
Impaired drivers have been keeping members of the Ontario Provincial Police in northern Ontario busy in recent days.
Ottawa
Ottawans reminisce about the 2003 blackout 20 years to the day
It's been two decades since Ottawa experienced its largest blackout on Aug. 14, 2003. The massive power outage, stretching from Ontario to Illinois, left the capital in darkness.
Homeowners in one Ottawa neighbourhood at risk of losing insurance after yet another flood
Residents on Adams Avenue in Ottawa say they're worried they could no longer be eligible for insurance because of repeated floods.
He rescued her when she was 3 in 1944, now, the two meet in Ottawa for the first time since then
In a moment that was almost 80 years in the making, a 98-year-old Ottawa veteran reunited this weekend with the girl he rescued when she was just three years old in Holland during the Second World War.
Toronto
Newborn acquired infection after being fed stranger's breast milk in Toronto NICU
While under neonatal intensive care last summer, an Ontario family's premature baby suffered low oxygen levels and acquired an infection after being fed a stranger's breast milk — but, ultimately, it was a lack of communication from the Toronto area hospitals' staff that has "forever shattered" the family's trust, they say.
One person dead after fire in Toronto west end
One person has died after a fire in Toronto’s west end on Monday evening.
Montreal
Montreal-area man recounts his family's escape from Maui wildfires
The Carpinteyro family from Montreal's South Shore was visiting Hawaii for the fourth time in late June. But on their last day, they found themselves in the middle of the town of Lahaina, a resort beach-front vacation spot, as it went up in flames on Aug. 8.
Police arrest second suspect in Ontario in Claudia Iacono killing
Montreal Police (SPVM) say they've arrested a second suspect from Ontario in connection with the shooting death of Claudia Iacono, who was gunned down in her car in the Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (CDN-NDG) borough on May 16.
Water management to cost Montreal billions as city seeks public's input
Aging infrastructure, climate change and population growth are putting Montreal's water resources under considerable pressure. Faced with the magnitude of the issues at stake and the investments planned, the city is launching a public consultation on the future of water on its territory.
Atlantic
'It just doesn't make sense': Question raised after inmate walks away from federal prison
He wasn't gone for very long, but a convicted murderer walked away from the minimum security unit at the Dorchester Penitentiary in New Brunswick on Saturday afternoon.
Critics dump on Halifax's 'ditch tax' in aftermath of flash flooding
Homeowners in Nova Scotia are angry about having to pay a 'ditch tax' despite the recent floods in the province causing damage to many of the culverts in affected areas, which is yet to be repaired for many.
European earwigs thriving in the Maritimes this summer
A Nova Scotia zoologist says this summer the Maritimes has a higher number of earwigs than the region has seen in nearly 40 years.
Winnipeg
Liquor strike to continue; MBLL accepts conciliator recommendation to end strike
Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries is accepting a recommendation from a conciliator to move ahead to binding arbitration with unionized workers, but it doesn't appear the union has the same plans.
'Construction rage': City urging drivers to slow down and show respect in construction zones
Winnipeg drivers annoyed with road construction could be taking their frustrations out on those just trying to do their jobs.
‘They’ve changed his path of life’: Family looking for answers after man left in coma
The family of a Winnipeg man is looking for answers after an assault last month left him in a coma.
Calgary
Calgary man identified as victim of weekend shooting outside Market Mall
Calgary police say the brazen shooting death of a man outside a busy northwest shopping centre this weekend is believed to be targeted.
1 dead in motor vehicle collision east of Calgary
A rural intersection just east of Calgary was the scene of a fatal crash on Monday evening.
Tasty auction tale ends as Edmonton-based restaurant chain buys Alberta donair costume
An Edmonton-based donair and poutine chain is the new owner of a donair costume, winning an auction by an Alberta government surplus site.
Edmonton
Tasty auction tale ends as Edmonton-based restaurant chain buys Alberta donair costume
An Edmonton-based donair and poutine chain is the new owner of a donair costume, winning an auction by an Alberta government surplus site.
Alberta premier offers up contradictory versions for imposed wind and solar pause
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has offered conflicting explanations for why her government put a temporary ban on large wind and solar energy projects.
Vancouver
Robot servers In Metro Vancouver restaurants get mixed reviews
While one restaurant in Metro Vancouver has "fired" robot servers in favour of human ones, another says they work well and that their novelty attracts customers.
B.C. woman says bus driver threatened to refuse service unless she put on a jacket
Catie Alvarez is left feeling outraged and degraded after a recent encounter with a bus driver.
$19.8M for a Pender Island mansion with working farm and vineyard
A custom-designed waterfront mansion on Pender Island has just hit the market for $19,800,000 and it comes with a sprawling 105-acre property – impeccably maintained by a live-in caretaker named Terry.