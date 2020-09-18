KITCHENER -- A driver has been charged after an early-morning crash in Cambridge that involved an e-bike.

Police said that at around 5:50 a.m., officers responded to the scene near Franklin Boulevard and Can-Amera Parkway.

A transport truck had been travelling north on Franklin with an e-bike in the curb lane. A third vehicle, a sedan, was also headed north on Franklin, when its driver reportedly tried to pass the e-bike.

In the process, police said that the sedan hit the e-bike. The driver of the e-bike, a 57-year-old Cambridge man, was taken to hospital with "major" injuries, police said in a press release, but they're considered non-life-threatening.

The driver of the sedan, a 63-year-old Cambridge woman, has been charged with careless driving causing bodily harm.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who may have dashcam footage of it is asked to contact police.