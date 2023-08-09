E-bike rider seriously hurt following collision with SUV in Kitchener

An e-bike rider has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision with an SUV in Kitchener.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Fischer-Hallman Road and Activa Avenue just before 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The e-bike rider’s injuries are considered serious, but non-life-threatening.

Regional police are investigating the crash and say charges are pending.

Anyone who saw the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to contact the Waterloo Regional Police Service’s traffic unit at 519-570-9777 ext. 8856.