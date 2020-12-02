Advertisement
Dumpster fire in Cambridge intentionally set, police say
Published Wednesday, December 2, 2020 2:26PM EST
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are searching for a suspect in a dumpster fire in Cambridge they believe was intentionally set.
They responded to the fire in the area of Grand Avenue South by Waterworks Park on Tuesday at around 9:45 p.m. Officials say the fire was extinguished and contained to the dumpster.
A male suspect was seen in the area and was wearing blue jeans and a winter jacket.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.