KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are searching for a suspect in a dumpster fire in Cambridge they believe was intentionally set.

They responded to the fire in the area of Grand Avenue South by Waterworks Park on Tuesday at around 9:45 p.m. Officials say the fire was extinguished and contained to the dumpster.

A male suspect was seen in the area and was wearing blue jeans and a winter jacket.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.