Dump truck spills load in Kitchener roundabout
A crash at a south Kitchener roundabout involving a dump truck has closed one lane.
On Friday afternoon, the dump truck tipped over at the Fountain Street and Conestoga College drive roundabout, spilling what appears to be gravel across the roadway.
Just after 4:30 p.m., crews were seen sweeping up the gravel, with pylons blocking off the area around the overturned truck.
It is unclear how long the lane will be closed.
