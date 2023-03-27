Dump truck gets caught in hydro wires, Norfolk County road closed

Norfolk County OPP have shut down a road near Six Nations of the Grand River after a dump truck got caught in hydro wires.

Police tweeted about the closure of Norfolk County Road 19 between Villa Nova Road and Cemetery Road around noon Monday.

An image posted by OPP shows wires going across the front of the dump truck's box. Police say the truck struck the wires.

No one was injured.

There is no word on how long the road will be closed.