Dump truck crashes into utility poles, closes busy street in Kitchener

Several utility poles and telecommunications wires in Kitchener were damaged after a dump truck with its lift up crashed into them.

At least four wooden poles were damaged, leaving some polls resting on the ground and others partially hanging in the air.

Police shut down a Kitchener intersection Tuesday in the area of King Street East and Deer Ridge Drive.

Originally, police reported hydro poles had been hit, however, KW Hydro said it was actually telecommunications polls that were damaged.

A representative from KW Hydro said the wires impacted are not hydro wires, but instead telecommunications wires.

Crews from Kitchener Wilmot Hydro were on scene helping the truck to safely escape the wires, freeing the vehicle from under them just after 2:30 p.m.

As of 4:30 p.m., Bell and Rogers vehicles were on-scene helping to repair the damage.

Witnesses in the area told CTV News the driver remained in his truck the whole time.

In a tweet posted at 1:07 p.m., Waterloo regional police said King Street East at Riverbank Drive was closed. As of 4:30 p.m., King Street had reopened to two-way traffic, but one lane on the west side was still closed.

The ramp to Highway 8 was also closed, but has since reopened.

The closure backed up rush hour traffic heading south bound on King Street, as commuters exit the highway less than a kilometer from the scene.

Waterloo regional police did not immediately respond to a request for further information.