Dump truck collides with telecommunication poles in Kitchener

Dump truck collides with telecommunication poles in Kitchener

Police are seen at the intersection of King Street East and Sportsworld Crossing Road in Kitchener on July 17, 2022. (CTV Kitchener) Police are seen at the intersection of King Street East and Sportsworld Crossing Road in Kitchener on July 17, 2022. (CTV Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver