Dump truck collides with telecommunication poles in Kitchener

Police shut down a Kitchener intersection Tuesday after a dump truck struck several telecommunication poles in the area of King Street East and Deer Ridge Drive.

While police initially reported hydro poles had been hit, KW Hydro said it was actually telecommunications polls that were damaged.

As of 4:30 p.m. Bell and Rogers vehicles were on-scene.

In a tweet posted at 1:07 p.m., Waterloo regional police said King Street East at Riverbend Drive was closed. As of 4:30 p.m., King Street had reopened to two-way traffic, but one lane on the west side was still closed.

The ramp to Highway 8 was also closed, but has since reopened.