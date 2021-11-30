Dump truck collides with hydro pole in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE -

A collision involving a dump truck and hydro pole in Cambridge left dozens of customers without power on Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the area of Boxwood Drive and Cherry Blossom Road around 8:10 a.m. for reports of a crash. According to police, a hydro pole was knocked down in the crash and crews were called in for repairs.

A spokesperson for Energy+ said 43 customers were still without power as of 11 a.m. Tuesday.

They expect to have power restored to the area by 2:30 p.m.