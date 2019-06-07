

CTV Kitchener





No one was injured in a fire that left a dump truck destroyed in Cambridge.

The fire department says the dump box on the truck was up and pulled down hydro wires, which ignited the vehicle.

The truck was completely destroyed but there were no injuries.

It happened near Saginaw Parkway and Townline Road on Friday at around 11:30 a.m.

A homeowner in the area says his power was knocked out as a result. He says that the hydro company told him that power would be out until around 3 p.m.

Hydro One’s power outage map indicated it would be out until around 4:30 p.m.