Dump truck and paving equipment stolen in Haldimand County: OPP

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a dump truck and paving equipment believed to be stolen from a Haldimand County property.

According to a news release from Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), on Monday, police responded to reports of a stolen vehicle at a Concession 1 Road South address in Canfield.

Police said between noon Sunday and 8:30 a.m. Monday, unknown people attended the address and removed the locked dump truck on the property. Police said the vehicle was stolen along with an attached trailer containing a paving machine and skid-steer sweeper.

Police describe the truck a white, 2001 International 20S with Ontario plate BA37950. The trailer is a 1988 Hudson trailer with licence plate S1572R. The trailer was loaded with a Vogele Super 700 paving machine and a skid-steer sweeper.

Police included photos of the vehicle and its parts in the release and posted them online.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.