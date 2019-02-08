Featured
Dufferin County driver charged after allegedly blowing 4 times legal limit
An OPP vehicle on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019 (CTV News/Roger Klein)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, February 8, 2019 8:17AM EST
Provincial police say a man is facing charges after he allegedly blew almost four times the legal blood alcohol limit following a head-on crash in Melancthon.
They say two pickup trucks collided at about 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police say emergency services took both drivers to hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
They say one of the drivers has since been charged with impaired driving, driving while disqualified, dangerous driving and taking a motor vehicle without consent.
Police allege he had nearly four times the legal limit of alcohol in his system when he was tested.