KITCHENER -- A group of Kitchener residents saved 11 ducklings from a storm drain on Friday morning.

Jennifer Sawyer said she worked with her cousins and brother to help the ducklings, who were trapped in a drain on Heritage Drive.

Sawyer said one of her cousins noticed the ducklings had fallen into the drain and called her brother to help get the drain free. Sawyer swam into the drain to collect the wayward ducklings, while one of her cousins shooed them towards her with a broom.

In the end, all 11 ducklings were saved and reunited with their mother.