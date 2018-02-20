

CTV Kitchener





Charges have been laid in connection with a crash near Wiarton which left one person dead last November.

Grey County OPP say a 32-year-old woman from South Bruce Peninsula has been charged with impaired driving causing death, driving with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 milliletres of blood causing death, and the same offences causing bodily harm.

Allan Joyce, 53, was killed when the SUV he was a passenger in was hit by a pickup truck near Wiarton.

Alcohol was considered a likely factor contributing to the crash from the early stages of the police investigation.