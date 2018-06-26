

Three people were injured, one of them seriously, when a car hit a tree while trying to avoid an oncoming car.

The crash brought emergency crews to Highway 59 near Cassel Side Road, about eight kilometres south of Tavistock, around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The driver of the car that hit the tree was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Her passenger was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Oxford County OPP say the driver of the oncoming car was treated at the scene for minor injuries. He was also arrested at the scene.

A 20-year-old Woodstock man faces charges relating to impaired driving causing bodily harm and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.