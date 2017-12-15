

A drunk driver tried to punch a witness after learning that they had called 911, according to police.

The bizarre series of events date back to Nov. 17, when a vehicle rolled over on Donnybrook Line near the community of Donnybrook, about 20 kilometres north of Blyth.

Huron County OPP say a driver saw the rollover and stopped to help the driver, who asked the witness to not call police.

After police were called, the driver allegedly tried to hit the witness, but missed. He then ran away from the area.

A man believed to be the driver in question was arrested 11 days later.

A 20-year-old man from Ashfield-Colborne-Wawanosh faces charges of impaired driving, assault and failure to remain at the scene of a collision.