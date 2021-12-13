Drugs, weapons, stolen goods seized from property near Woodstock

KITCHENER -

Oxford County OPP say two people are facing multiple charges after drugs, weapons and stolen goods were found at a property in Blandford-Blenheim.

Police say on Dec. 9 they conducted a search warrant at a property on Township Road 4, east of Woodstock.

They found suspected methamphetamine and stolen property, which included guns, trailers, vehicles, machinery, tools and electronics.

OPP say the total value of those items is approximately $130,000.

Two people, one 46-years-old and the other 37-years-old, are now facing charges.

Police say they were each charged with:

Five counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm

Six counts of careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

Seven counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Four counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance

OPP say they continue to investigate and further charges are pending.