Drugs, weapons seized from homes, police say
Police say drugs and replica handguns were seized from homes in Waterloo and Kitchener on Thursday. (Photo: WRPS)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, May 18, 2018 9:30AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 18, 2018 9:37AM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police have arrested two people after they say they seized drugs and weapons from homes in the region.
Police say on Thursday they searched homes in Kitchener and Waterloo and seized suspected carfentanyl, fentanyl, crystal meth, cocaine, magic mushrooms, MDMA, heroin, marijuana, prohibited weapons and two replica handguns.
Police have arrested a 33-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman in connection with the search warrant.
Police say while they were arresting the man they also found more prohibited weapons and suspected carfentanyl and crystal meth.