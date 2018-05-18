

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police have arrested two people after they say they seized drugs and weapons from homes in the region.

Police say on Thursday they searched homes in Kitchener and Waterloo and seized suspected carfentanyl, fentanyl, crystal meth, cocaine, magic mushrooms, MDMA, heroin, marijuana, prohibited weapons and two replica handguns.

Police have arrested a 33-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman in connection with the search warrant.

Police say while they were arresting the man they also found more prohibited weapons and suspected carfentanyl and crystal meth.